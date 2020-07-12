Nancy Ramsey Pope, 83, of Virginia Beach passed away on April 14, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, VA on August 3, 1936 to the late William John and Audrey Jarvis Ramsey. Nancy graduated from Maury High School in 1954 and received her bachelor's degree in education from Madison College (now JMU). She retired from Virginia Beach City Public Schools as a first-grade teacher in 2000 having taught her last 30 plus years at Point 'O View Elementary School. Nancy was an active member of Community United Methodist Church, their Fellowship Sunday School Class and United Methodist Women's Newman Circle. She was a lifetime member of Jobs Daughters International and served for many years as a council member of Bethel 42.
Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Walter "Dinker" Pope, Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Beth Grabowski and her husband Frank; Susan Roenker and her husband Paul; and her son Walter "Dink" Pope, Jr; five grandchildren: Lauren Hord and her husband Kyle, Douglas Roenker, Dana Grabowski, Amanda Roenker and Ariel Pope; one great grandchild, Bennett Hord and another great grandchild on the way; her sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Danny Dudley all of Virginia Beach, a sister-in-law, Carol Pope of Portsmouth along with several nieces and nephews.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Fellowship Sunday School Class of Community United Methodist Church or The HIKE fund (https://thehikefund.org
).
A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Dr. VA Beach, VA 23462) on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
.