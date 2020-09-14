Nancy Robertson age 90, of Portsmouth, VA died on Sept. 9, 2020. She was the daughter, of Mamie Cherry Reed and Benjamin Perry Reed and the wife, of Clayton M. Robertson.
Nancy was born in Norfolk, VA and was a legal secretary, having been employed by attorneys since 1948. She retired from the law firm of Willard J. Moody, Sr on June 1, 2007 after 40 years of service. Nancy was a Past Worthy Matron of Fellowship Chapter #140 Order of the Eastern Star and was a Charter Member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where she was a long-time choir member.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Clayton M. Robertson; cousins, the Rev. Evelyn Cook Middleton and husband, Scott and Allen Reed Cook and wife, Amy.
Memorial contribution in Nancy's memory may be made to the charity of your choice
.
God has blessed every day of my life and I am grateful.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
.