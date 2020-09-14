1/
Nancy Reed Robertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Robertson age 90, of Portsmouth, VA died on Sept. 9, 2020. She was the daughter, of Mamie Cherry Reed and Benjamin Perry Reed and the wife, of Clayton M. Robertson.

Nancy was born in Norfolk, VA and was a legal secretary, having been employed by attorneys since 1948. She retired from the law firm of Willard J. Moody, Sr on June 1, 2007 after 40 years of service. Nancy was a Past Worthy Matron of Fellowship Chapter #140 Order of the Eastern Star and was a Charter Member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where she was a long-time choir member.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Clayton M. Robertson; cousins, the Rev. Evelyn Cook Middleton and husband, Scott and Allen Reed Cook and wife, Amy.

Memorial contribution in Nancy's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

God has blessed every day of my life and I am grateful.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved