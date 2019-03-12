Nancy Shelton Acra, 81, of Norfolk, devoted wife and loving mother, left the confines of this earthly realm to enter her new heavenly home.Nancy was born in Lake Wales, Florida to Russell and Florence Shelton on July 10, 1937. She received her nursing degree from St. Vincentâ€™s DePaul in Jacksonville, Florida in 1960. The following January 21, 1961, she married Wadi Acra. They raised two children, Lisa and Eric.Nancy loved her sunrises and sunsets, her devotional time, and the moments spent doting on her four grandchildren. She will be remembered by all her family and friends for her gifts of kindness, her compassionate spirit, and her immeasurable patience.She is survived by her husband Wadi, their two children, Lisa (Jack) and Eric (Ruth), her grandchildren, Cody, Madison, Taylor, and Lee, her brother Richard (Dawn), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 6400 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA at 11:00 a.m. Reception will follow in the church Social Hall.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association or Norfolk Academy. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary