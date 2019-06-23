The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Naomi Faye Vaught Faella


1935 - 2019
Naomi Faye Vaught Faella Obituary
Naomi Faye Vaught Faella (1935-2019) died peacefully June 16, 2019 and went to be with the Lord. She graduated Norview High School and worked many years as a service manager for Ken Reid Inc.

She was preceded by her parents Wade R, Vaught SR and Lucille Cahill Vaught, her sisters Patricia Lucille V. Reynolds and husband Gene, Betty Jean V. Harrell and husband Willard, and brother Wade R. Vaught Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband Nicholas L. Faella, two sons Michael A. Faella and wife Julie A. Faella, Mark L. Faella and wife Preci Faella, three grandchildren Nicholas L. Faella III, Kristi Faella and Matthew Faella, sister-in-law Irene Vaught and brother-in-law Oliver Dale.

She enjoyed dancing, painting, singing and fellowship. She was an active member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and choir. She held dual membership in the Pythian Sisters Virginia Dare Temple #33 and Norfolk Temple #3 where she served in many offices including Grand Chief. Together she and her dedicated husband raised donations for diabetes research.

Her passion for life, love and sharing touched everyone she met. Each one a better person for having known her. The gracious presence of this fine lady will be sorely missed and her memory cherished.

Funeral services and reception will be held Tuesday, 25 June at 2 PM at Rosewood â€" Kellum Funeral home, 601 North Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the EVMS Strelitz Diabetes Center, 855 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019
