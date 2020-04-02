The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Whitehurst Edwards


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Whitehurst Edwards Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Naomi Whitehurst Edwards, 100, passed away on April 1, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on March 29, 1920 to the late, Paul E. and Myrtle Warren Whitehurst. She was predeceased by her first husband, Wilbur K. Odom; and her second husband, John N. Edwards; and two brothers. Naomi was a member of Cradock Baptist Church and retired from Portsmouth General Hospital as an LPN.

She is survived by her children, George W. Odom (Vicki), Judith Briley (Wayne), and Renee Davis (Bill); nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Services will be held privately.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff and caretakers of Autumn Care of Chesapeake and especially to the Unit 3 nurses for Naomi's care.

Condolences may be offered online at

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -