PORTSMOUTH- Naomi Whitehurst Edwards, 100, passed away on April 1, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on March 29, 1920 to the late, Paul E. and Myrtle Warren Whitehurst. She was predeceased by her first husband, Wilbur K. Odom; and her second husband, John N. Edwards; and two brothers. Naomi was a member of Cradock Baptist Church and retired from Portsmouth General Hospital as an LPN.
She is survived by her children, George W. Odom (Vicki), Judith Briley (Wayne), and Renee Davis (Bill); nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Services will be held privately.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff and caretakers of Autumn Care of Chesapeake and especially to the Unit 3 nurses for Naomi's care.
Condolences may be offered online at
www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020