Natalie J. Fowler

Natalie J. Fowler Obituary
Courtland â€" Natalie Johnson Fowler, 79, passed away peacefully March 17, 2019 in her home. Born in Southampton County, she was a daughter of the late James William and Lillie Baugham Johnson. Natalie was also predeceased by her husband Clifton Eugene â€œGeneâ€ Fowler, her daughter Stacey Ashley Fowler, and her sister Alyce Paige Parham. She was a retired teller for Bank of America and a member of Vincentâ€™s Grove United Methodist Church.Survivors include two nieces Patsy Ferguson (Peyton) and Wanda Parham; a great niece Ashley Murphy (Chuck); a great nephew Andy Ferguson; a great-great nephew Robbie Murphy; and her â€œspecial buddyâ€ Eric Vaughan. The family would like to thank the three special caregivers Connie, Thelma, and Youlanda, and Dr. Ponder for his support and friendship for many years.A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Dr. J. Michael Ponder officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at the residence prior to the funeral and following the service, 23006 Captain John Road, Courtland, and suggests that memorial donations be made to The or The Childrenâ€™s Center. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2019
