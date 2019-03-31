|
|
Natalie Kubrick Lippin, 96, passed away March 26, 2019. Natalie was a longtime member of the Church of St. Therese. In the 1970s, she retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard, where she had worked for over thirty years. She was an avid golfer and member of the Elizabeth Manor Ladies Golf Association. When she was still able, she loved to do yardwork and cultivated beautiful flowerbeds.Natalie is predeceased by her husband, William Lippin. She is survived by her stepson, Danny Lippin; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd., Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of St. Therese Building Fund, 4137 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23321. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019