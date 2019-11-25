The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Natalie Marilyn Donn Obituary
Natalie Marilyn Donn (nee Orleans), 71, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in a Boca Raton, FL hospital. Natalie grew up in Bethesda, MD. She raised her family in Norfolk, VA and moved to Langhorne, PA. in 2009 to en-joy her Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth Cohen Orleans and Arnold Orleans, and her husband, Ronald Phillip Donn.

Natalie graduated from Russel Sage College as a Registered Nurse, and was devoted to caring for others, as a nurse, volunteer, loving friend and family member. She especially adored and focused her efforts on care for children.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jessica D. Goodman (Michael); grandchildren, Roni and Leo of Parkland FL; her daughter, Courtney Donn of Tampa, Florida; and her brother, Ronald Orleans (Jeanne) of Scituate, Mass.

A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, Nov.27th in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. with Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at michaeljfox.org or to the . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 25, 2019
