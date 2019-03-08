Natalie Saunders, a longtime resident of the Norfolk and Virginia Beach area, passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday morning March 7, 2019 at Harborâ€™s Edge.Born in 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Rose and Joe Schneider of blessed memory and a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. Natalie loved music, dancing, and volunteering her time to charities close to her heart, but nothing made her happier than being with her family, especially her grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry Saunders, her daughter Debbi and her husband Barry, her son Jeff and his wife Stephanie, and four grandchildren: Jamie, Nicole, Carleigh, and Benjamin.A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Sunday March 10, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Memorial donations may be made to the EVMS Diabetes Institute, The , or The Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary