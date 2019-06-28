|
PORTSMOUTH- Nathalia, 89, died June 27, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard L. Johnson; and parents, Wesley Grafton and Maude Hudgins Bond.
Survivors include her son, David Wesley Johnson (Penny); four daughters, Ruth Ann Woolard (Hugh), Mary Lewis (Wayne), Deborah Presson, and Rebecca Wright; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 30, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Ken Rice. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 28, 2019