Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Nathalia Ann Bond Johnson Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Nathalia, 89, died June 27, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard L. Johnson; and parents, Wesley Grafton and Maude Hudgins Bond.

Survivors include her son, David Wesley Johnson (Penny); four daughters, Ruth Ann Woolard (Hugh), Mary Lewis (Wayne), Deborah Presson, and Rebecca Wright; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 30, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Ken Rice. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 28, 2019
