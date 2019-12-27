The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Bond


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan Bond Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - Thomas Nathaniel "Nathan" Bond, 50, of Hickory Rd. East passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in a local hospital. He was born on December 8, 1969 to Charles and Barbara Bond. Nathan was a 1987 graduate of Cradock High School and was a graphic printer for Fortis Solutions Group in VA Beach, VA. He loved animals; and enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Brooklyn N. Bond; a brother, Charles L. Bond and his wife Susan; and a host of extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Monday, December 30, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a or to First Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -