CHESAPEAKE - Thomas Nathaniel "Nathan" Bond, 50, of Hickory Rd. East passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in a local hospital. He was born on December 8, 1969 to Charles and Barbara Bond. Nathan was a 1987 graduate of Cradock High School and was a graphic printer for Fortis Solutions Group in VA Beach, VA. He loved animals; and enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Brooklyn N. Bond; a brother, Charles L. Bond and his wife Susan; and a host of extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Monday, December 30, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a or to First Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 27, 2019