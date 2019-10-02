|
|
Retired Norfolk Deputy Chief of Police, Nathan "Pete" O'Neal, passed away on September 30, at DePaul Hospital near his home in Norfolk.
After leaving high school in Baltimore, Pete served 3 years as a Marine Sergeant stationed primarily in Hawaii. Upon discharge, he returned to his family in Norfolk and spent a brief 18 months studying architecture before realizing he was not well suited for the slower paced lifestyle! Pete followed in his Uncle's footsteps and joined the Norfolk police department and never looked back! He quickly realized his love for the force, making lifelong friends while quickly moving up the promotion ladder. Memorable moments of Pete's career include study and collaboration with the FBI's investigation unit, leadership of the homicide, narcotics and internal investigation divisions; Mace and flag carrier for the Norfolk Police Ceremonial Honor Guard, as well as, being hand selected to escort Martin Luther King as security on his infamous 1963 March to Washington. Pete ended his 32 year career with the Norfolk police department as Deputy Chief.
While considered a hard man by many, Pete was fair and pragmatic, passionately loyal to his profession and the men and women who worked with him. Pete remained proud of and grateful to the city in which he lived, loved and served for 64 years, 51 of which were lived in the same home in Bayview.
After retiring from the force, Pete continued to serve in various capacities at the Ocean View Democratic and Social Club. The "Demo" club was his favorite place to enjoy friends, family and friends who became family.
Pete was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Varena "Willi" O'Neal, and is survived by his three children, Nathan III, Patrick Ryan and his wife Theresa and Kimberly McVicker, as well as, Grandchildren Michael O'Neal, his wife Tayrrah and Kelcee R O'Neal. Great Grandchildren include Johnson, Jaxon and Jameson.
A memorial service will be held 1:00pm, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019