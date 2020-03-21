|
Nathan Spencer Hollowell, TSgt, US Air Force Retired, 92, of 10 Fort Island Road, Eure, NC, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Hollowell was born in Beaufort County on July 31, 1927, and was the son of the late Grover Cleveland Hollowell and Sallie Swain Hollowell. Retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service, he was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam. In addition to his time in the Air Force, he had served in the US Army and the National Guard. Following his military career, he worked with the United States Capitol Police in Washington, DC where he retired after 20 years.
A faithful member of Eure Baptist Church, he had served as a Deacon, Trustee, and as church treasurer for many years. Community involvement included his membership in the Hall Ruritan Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia, Mildred, and Alice; and by brothers, Grover, William, Benjamin, and Joseph.
Surviving are his wife of over 65 years, Phyllis Rothmeyer Hollowell; two daughters, Pamela Freeman (Bill) of Virginia Beach and Kathleen Smith (David) of Palmetto, FL; two sons, Douglas Hollowell (Ray) of Houston, TX and Michael Hollowell (Betty) of Leesburg, VA; a sister, Sallie Brantley, and a brother, Charles Hollowell, both of Aurora, NC. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Ashley, Kim, Lindsay, Aaron, Jordan, Jaime, Aya, and Emi; and four great-grandchildren, Georgie, Gabe, Lily, and Hadley.
In accordance with suggested safety precautions and the mandated restrictions set forth by the NC Governor's office concerning the Coronavirus pandemic, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eure Baptist Church, in care of Debra Vaughan, 21 Fort Island Road, Eure, NC 27935.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2020