Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Service,
Granby Chapel
Nathaniel Brown Sr.


1931 - 2020
Nathaniel Brown Sr. Obituary
Nathaniel "Porter Gee" Brown, Sr. 88, passed away on January 17, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1931 in Norfolk, VA. He attended Booker T. Washington High School. He worked and retired from National Maritime Union in 1991 as a Merchant Seaman after 37 years. He was a member of New Calvary Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held 11am, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 7pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Interment following the service will be at Roosevelt Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020
