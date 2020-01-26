|
|
Nathaniel James, 80, passed away peacefully at home on January 20, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family.
He was born November 18, 1939, in Eustis, Florida, the son of Pastor George W. James and Minister Lillan Kasl. Nathaniel joined the Army and served with 82nd Airborne Division. He retired as MSG Nathaniel James with over 26 years in the U.S. Army. After retiring from the U.S. Army, he went on to retire from Norfolk Naval Station DRMO. Nathaniel had over 40 years of service and dedication to his country.
Left to cherish his memories are, his wife of 50 years, Eva Althea James; son Paul James; daughter Natalie James; two grandchildren, Kayla James and Nicholas James; one brother Robert Dunston(Dorothy) Eustis, FL; brother in law Ray Barber and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12 noon at First Baptist Church Gilmerton, Chesapeake, VA 23323.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020