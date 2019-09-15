|
|
Nathaniel James Smith came into this world wide-eyed and ready for adventure on May 14, 2004. He was born to loving parents James A. Smith and Elissa L. Smith. Nate left his adventure packed, friend filled, family loving life on September 10, 2019. He is survived by his parents; his siblings Jack-Henry, Leif and Abigail Smith and more family and friends than any of us could hope to have.
Nate attended the MYP program and continued the I.B. program at Princess Anne High School. He was a member of the esteemed Soundwaves at Princess Anne and played on the PAHS lacrosse. He worked as an assistant campaign manager for several delegates in Virginia Beach. His love for knowledge fueled his unyielding interest in politics and socio/economic issues. He questioned everything and was one of the very few who could compassionately discern between right and wrong, need and want.
While he left us all far too soon, he left us all a little more caring, a lot more compassionate, and completely full of fun memories.
His passions were simple yet deep. He loved his family, his friends, his dog and his cat. His passions were his fellow Soundwave performers, lacrosse teammates, his country, just politics, a good debate, fruity pebbles and his bike.
Nate's taste in music and topics of conversation were those of an old soul. When he posed you a question or shared a story, he was taking you on a journey that you didn't want to miss. "Nate the Great" is already making heaven a better place. Thank-you Lord for blessing us with Nate for these 15 short years. He is in the palm of Your hand now.
A Mass will be held for Nate on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church 5345 VA Beach Blvd. VA Beach, VA 23462.
Memorial donations can be made in Nate's memory by visiting tmcfunding.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019