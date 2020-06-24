Or Copy this URL to Share

Nathaniel Roberson, 86, passed on June 19, 2020. Nathaniel was active in the ministry with Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and Damascus Road Church Ministries. He was the first black Postmaster in Wilson County, NC. He also taught school. He obtained a Doctor of Divinity from Shaw University. Funeral services will be held, 11am, Fri, June 26, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel. Viewing will be held, 2pm - 6pm, Thurs, June 25, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley.



