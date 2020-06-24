Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Roberson
Nathaniel Roberson, 86, passed on June 19, 2020. Nathaniel was active in the ministry with Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and Damascus Road Church Ministries. He was the first black Postmaster in Wilson County, NC. He also taught school. He obtained a Doctor of Divinity from Shaw University. Funeral services will be held, 11am, Fri, June 26, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel. Viewing will be held, 2pm - 6pm, Thurs, June 25, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
