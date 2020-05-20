Our beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, and Pastor Emeritus Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Scates Sr. stepped out of earthly time and into eternity as he was surrounded by his nurturing wife, Mrs. Erma L. Scates and son, Norman on Saturday, May 16, 2020. A viewing will be held on Thursday, 5-7 P.M. at Tabernacle Baptist Outreach Center, Suffolk. A life celebration service will be held, Friday at 12 noon at Union Baptist Missionary Church, Suffolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.