Ned Joseph Steadman, 87, passed at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Deloris Steadman of 58 years; son, Joseph Steadman of Virginia Beach; daughter, Deborah Parsons (Jack) of Chesapeake and 4 grandsons, Steven Steadman, Joseph Steadman, David Parsons and Robert Parsons.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10-11am at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Funeral services will begin at 11am. Entombment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oceana Volunteer Fire Department or the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019