Neil Anthony Johnson passed away on October 8, 2020, at the age of 64 after a brave fight with cancer. He was deeply loved by his family and friends.
Neil was born on June 5, 1956, in Oakland, CA and moved with his family to Virginia Beach, VA in the early 1960s. He graduated from Floyd E. Kellam High School in 1974. During high school, he was captain of the men's tennis team and awarded most-valuable player. Neil was employed by Curtiss-Wright, with over 35 years of service. He was a master mechanic and took great pride in his work.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents Noel and Theresa, and his sister Noelle. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Mary, daughter Theresa of Alexandra, son Adam and wife Kate of Washington, D.C., brother Donald and wife Beverly of Staunton, brother Paul and wife Terry of Jacksonville, and brother Eric and partner Tom of Chesapeake.
The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude to Neil's hospice caregivers, Sheila and Carl, angels on this earth, and the entire care team.
Due to current circumstances, a gathering to honor Neil will be held at a later time. Family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences and share memories online at www.hdoliver.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
.