1/
Neil Anthony Johnson
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil Anthony Johnson passed away on October 8, 2020, at the age of 64 after a brave fight with cancer. He was deeply loved by his family and friends.

Neil was born on June 5, 1956, in Oakland, CA and moved with his family to Virginia Beach, VA in the early 1960s. He graduated from Floyd E. Kellam High School in 1974. During high school, he was captain of the men's tennis team and awarded most-valuable player. Neil was employed by Curtiss-Wright, with over 35 years of service. He was a master mechanic and took great pride in his work.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents Noel and Theresa, and his sister Noelle. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Mary, daughter Theresa of Alexandra, son Adam and wife Kate of Washington, D.C., brother Donald and wife Beverly of Staunton, brother Paul and wife Terry of Jacksonville, and brother Eric and partner Tom of Chesapeake.

The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude to Neil's hospice caregivers, Sheila and Carl, angels on this earth, and the entire care team.

Due to current circumstances, a gathering to honor Neil will be held at a later time. Family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences and share memories online at www.hdoliver.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved