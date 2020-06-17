Neil Edwin Bristow
Neil E. Bristow, 67, passed away peacefully June 14th, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at Family Choice Funerals & Cremations with burial to follow Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Family Choice Funerals & Cremations
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. OUR PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU. RICH AND PAT ARMSTRONG
Richard and Patricia Armstrong
Friend
