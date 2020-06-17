Neil E. Bristow, 67, passed away peacefully June 14th, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at Family Choice Funerals & Cremations with burial to follow Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at Family Choice Funerals & Cremations with burial to follow Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 17, 2020.