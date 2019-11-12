The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Rosewood Memorial Park
Resources
Neil L. Kraus Obituary
Neil LeRoy Kraus, 77, went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Bernice Kraus.

Mr. Kraus retired from Virginia Power as a Senior Supervisor after 36 years of service. He was a Past Master of Doric Lodge #44, Scottish Rite, Knights of Micah and a member of Indian River Baptist Church.

Survivors include his loving wife Marjorie Kraus, 3 sons Danny Kraus and wife Tina, Kenneth Kraus and wife Josie and Tim Kraus and wife Wendy; 5 grandchildren Vance, Brittany, Coley, Cholea and Casey Kraus; 3 great grandchildren Mason Kraus, Mya Gillikin and Ezrah Kraus; 2 sisters Glenda Hobbs and Kathy Hickok.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home where a Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 12, 2019
