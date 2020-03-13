The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visitation
Following Services
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Neil P. Walsh

Neil P. Walsh, 73, Captain, USN (Ret), left this world on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50+ years, Pat, their son Scott (with his wife Sasha and their sons Leo and Charlie), his daughter Santoshi (nÃ©e Stephanie) (with her husband Rishi), brothers Rick and Kevin, sister Patricia and a host of family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Bruce and his sister Eileen. He was the Director of Social Ministry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Norfolk. A graduate of the US Naval Academy, he served 30 years in the US Navy and commanded two submarines. He was a member of many local and international boards and commissions serving the poor and marginalized. A Christian Wake service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, March 15 at 5 PM followed by visitation with the family. A Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in the Church on Monday, March 16 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Virginia Supportive Housing or Sacred Heart Church (please note "Haiti Twinning Ministry" on the memo). Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2020
