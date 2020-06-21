Nell C. Ashley
Nell C. Ashley, 87, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on June 18, 2020.

Born in Washington County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Hubert L. and Nellie A. Davenport and the widow of Claud W. Ashley. She was a Telephone Operator for Norfolk and Carolina Telephone & Telegraph before becoming a home maker.

Left to cherish her memory: three children, Edgar Ashley, Benjamin Ashley, and Roseann Hill; six grandchildren, Matthew, Timothy, Jeryl Jr., Jeremy, Kenneth, and Travis; and two sisters, Geraldine Schiefer and Judy Armstrong.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Monday, June 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. The graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park on Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
