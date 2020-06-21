Nell C. Ashley, 87, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on June 18, 2020.Born in Washington County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Hubert L. and Nellie A. Davenport and the widow of Claud W. Ashley. She was a Telephone Operator for Norfolk and Carolina Telephone & Telegraph before becoming a home maker.Left to cherish her memory: three children, Edgar Ashley, Benjamin Ashley, and Roseann Hill; six grandchildren, Matthew, Timothy, Jeryl Jr., Jeremy, Kenneth, and Travis; and two sisters, Geraldine Schiefer and Judy Armstrong.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Monday, June 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. The graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park on Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: