Nell Marie Mishkofski, 86, of Virginia Beach, died Sunday, Oct 25, 2020 at Atria, Virginia Beach after battling the effects of a stroke. She was a retired homemaker, mother, and patriot. She was also a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union as a grocery clerk for Be-Lo and Big Star Food Markets.She was born Aug 29, 1934 in Goldsboro, NC to Gladys Powell Sanderson and Daniel Ernest Sanderson. She attended North Carolina schools, but dropped out to work to support her family. One of her proudest achievements was getting her GED from Granby High School in 1962.She married Joseph A. Mishkofski of West Hazleton, PA in 1954 and they enjoyed 60 years of devotion and fun.She raised her family in Virginia Beach, instilling a strong sense of right and wrong and social justice in each of her children. She believed passionately in the content of character of everyone she met. Over the years she supported Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Thalia-Birchwood-Malibu football teams. She once fed and housed the entire VMI Rugby team during the MacArthur Bowl tournament.She is survived by three children: Tim and Stephenie of Colorado Springs, CO; Joe and Janet of Virginia Beach; and Anne of Decatur, GA. She is also survived by three sisters: Reba S. Buckner of Goldsboro, NC; Carolyn J. Kopac of Columbia, SC; and Pamela Worrell Savage of LaGrange, GA, as well as nieces and nephews.At a date to be determined, the family will hold a service at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.Cremation Society of Virginia is handling arrangements.