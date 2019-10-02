|
Nellie C. Bryan, 98, passed away on September 27, 2019 at her home. She was born in Greenville, North Carolina to the late George and Esther Curry. Nellie was the widow of William B. (Oscar) Bryan. Also preceded in death by her sons William Earl Bryan and James E. Bryan, her sister Thelma C. Coates and brother A. G. Curry. She is survived by her loving son Allan and his wife Joan Bryan, her grandson Randy Bryan, his wife Rae and their three daughters, Virginia, Margaret Ann and Lucy of New Orleans, her granddaughter Lara Tedrow, her daughter and son Katie Willyerd and Nate Tedrow, her nieces Barbara Ann Church and Barbara Lee Minero, and her devoted caregiver, Salma Abdurahim. She also leaves behind many close friends to cherish her memory.
Nellie lived a full and happy life caring for her family and serving on many committees at First Methodist Church of Norfolk. Nellie and her sons were devoted to Oscar's horse show career which allowed them to travel to surrounding states. She became involved in fashion show work at Sears and Roebuck as a fashion consultant. This began a fashion career that lasted for approximately 60 years.
She was the director of the Miss Norfolk Beauty Pageant for 10 years and the Virginia Beach Neptune Festival for 5 years. She was hired by CBN to head their wardrobe department for their expanded broadcasts. While at CBN, she was one of the producers of The Doris Day Show.
Nellie was a very active member of the Board headed by Peter G. Decker. In 1990 she produced the first Gourmet Gala at the Marriott Hotel in Norfolk. She was very proud that her gala became the principle local fundraiser for the located in Memphis, TN. In 1991 Nellie was honored to be named St. Jude, National Volunteer of the Year.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Spring Branch Community Church in Virginia Beach at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at stjude.org, or to the .
Arrangements by H.D. Oliver Appartments Virginia Beach
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019