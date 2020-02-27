|
Dr. Nellie Evans Jones, lovingly known as "Ma Nell," was born on March 27, 1928 in Friendship, North Carolina to the late John Henry and Blannie Evans. She worked as a secretary in Upward Bound at Norfolk State University and realized her dream of obtaining both a Bachelor and Master of Arts from Norfolk State University. She then became an English professor there from 1976 to 2000. After retiring from Norfolk State University in 2000 and receiving her Ph.D. from Howard University in 2003, she returned to Norfolk State as an adjunct professor in the English and Foreign Languages Department. She continued to be active in the church until God called her home on February 24, 2020.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., and the family will gather from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Hale Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Way of Truth Church, 2322 Maltby Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23504.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020