Nellie Florence McCallum Bacle passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 peacefully at home in Virginia Beach, VA. Nellie was born on February 26, 1927 on Prince Edward Island to Frederick McCallum and Lucy White. Her mother died when she was 4 years old and she went to live with her Aunt and Uncle in Cambridge, MA. Nellie worked for Brigham Ice Cream, Fanny Farmer Candy, and a defense contractor during the war. Nellie met her husband, Bennie Bacle, when he was stationed in Boston after serving 3 years of combat in the Pacific. They married and moved to Winnsboro, LA until Bennie reenlisted in the Navy. Being in the service, they moved around the country and finally settled in Virginia Beach, VA.
Nellie was a kind and generous person. Above all, Nellie was devoted to her family. Her love of children brought to work in the cafeteria at Seatack Elementary School. Nellie did lovely needle work. Nellie loved going to NASCAR races with her husband, Bennie. She was an avid fan of the Patriots and loved Tom Brady. Her kindness, generosity, and loving nature will be missed by her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Bennie and her infant son, Peter Lyn. She is survived by her children, Bennie Bacle and his wife Brenda, Michael David Bacle and his wife Susan, Neva Lyn Caughorn and her husband Eddie, Perry Bruce Bacle and his partner Sandy, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Union Mission Ministries. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020