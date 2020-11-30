1/
Nellie R. Beale
1929 - 2020
Nellie R. Beale, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep, November 22, 2020 at her home in Virginia Beach.

Nellie was born April 2, 1929 and grew up in Clarksville, VA. She enjoyed the mountains and vacationing in Maggie Valley, NC, with her family.

She is predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Henry, and survived by her three children, Carol McLain (Warren) of Sioux Falls, SD, Pam Beale of Virginia Beach and Chris Beale (Judy) of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Nellie loved her family more than anything and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 30, 2020.
