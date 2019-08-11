|
Nelson Gary Jenks, age 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away in the hospital on Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. He passed away unexpectedly of acute lung disease, fought hard at the end.
Born in Chillicothe, Ohio, he resided in VA Beach for 47 years. He was a professor at Norfolk State University, Director of the Art Department. He enjoyed many activities: golf, fly/traditional fishing, kayaking, avid speed reader, of course painting and photography and a good game of chess or cards with family. He was a person that worked hard to get a chuckle out of you. We donâ€™t know what to say, there are no words that we could write that we feel would be worthy to express the profound loss we have experienced today.
Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bonnie Kay Jenks; his brother, Ron Jenks and sister, Janice Gray; Garyâ€™s three children: twin#1, Christopher Todd Jenks and his wife, Anette Stiegler Jenks, and their children, Theodore and Benjamin of Oslo, Norway; twin#2, Kimberly Lynn Jenks Kinney and her husband, Michael Kinney, and their daughter, Bridgette of Wake Forest, NC; and his last child, Nicole Jenks Bostic and her husband, Donald Bostic, and their son, Jonathan of Va. Beach, VA. He was predeceased by parents, Lydia Louise Lightle and Truman Perry Jenks.
Services will be private for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hollomon-Brown, Bayside Chapel. His cremains will be interred at Princess Anne Memorial Park in the Garden of Love. His full photo is available on line where Friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019