John Nelson Grace, 94, passed away March 11, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA the son of the late John Wesley Grace and Esther Wilkening Grace. Nelson was a United States Army Air Corps veteran where he taught navigation and served during WWII. He retired as the southeast regional administrator for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Nelson was a member of the Kiwanis International Club and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He also sang harmony with a Barbershop Chorus in New Jersey and Virginia. Nelson is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha Culbertson Grace; 4 children; 3 step-children; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren; and 2 brothers. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019