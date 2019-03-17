The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Nelson Grace

Nelson Grace Obituary
John Nelson Grace, 94, passed away March 11, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA the son of the late John Wesley Grace and Esther Wilkening Grace. Nelson was a United States Army Air Corps veteran where he taught navigation and served during WWII. He retired as the southeast regional administrator for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Nelson was a member of the Kiwanis International Club and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He also sang harmony with a Barbershop Chorus in New Jersey and Virginia. Nelson is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha Culbertson Grace; 4 children; 3 step-children; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren; and 2 brothers. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019
