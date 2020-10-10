1/
Nelson Tyer Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nelson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson Tyer Lee, 74, went to be with his Lord on October 8, 2020. Born on November 27, 1945, in Princess Anne County, he was the son of the late Milton A. Lee and the late Mary T. Lee. He was predeceased by a sister, Esther Etheridge and three brother in-laws whom he considered to be brothers, Harry Etheridge, Winfred "Chick" Murphy, and John Carraway. Nelson was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. He later worked and retired as a civil servant from the US Navy Public Works Center.

Nelson is survived by his best friend and love of his life, his wife of over 55 years, April C. Lee, children Nelson T. "Ty" Lee, Jr. (Dayna), Traci L. McDaniel (Jeff), and John Tincher, four grandchildren, whom he adored; Erica Lauren Frost (Shawn), Kaitlyn Elizabeth Johnson (Ethan), Elisha Sue Roettele, Diamond Tincher (deceased), and Brandon Lee Tincher, along with five great grand children and counting. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Anne Murphy, two brothers-in-law, Charles Carraway (Sandy), and Mitch Carraway, as well as too many nieces, nephews and extended family members to mention by name.

A master carpenter, Nelson enjoyed playing the guitar, playing poker with family, cooking, and watching his beloved Jaguars play on Sundays in the fall. He was always quick to tell a joke and never met a stranger. He will be missed and he will always be loved. Immediate family will gather in the coming weeks to celebrate his life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved