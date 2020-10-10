Nelson Tyer Lee, 74, went to be with his Lord on October 8, 2020. Born on November 27, 1945, in Princess Anne County, he was the son of the late Milton A. Lee and the late Mary T. Lee. He was predeceased by a sister, Esther Etheridge and three brother in-laws whom he considered to be brothers, Harry Etheridge, Winfred "Chick" Murphy, and John Carraway. Nelson was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. He later worked and retired as a civil servant from the US Navy Public Works Center.



Nelson is survived by his best friend and love of his life, his wife of over 55 years, April C. Lee, children Nelson T. "Ty" Lee, Jr. (Dayna), Traci L. McDaniel (Jeff), and John Tincher, four grandchildren, whom he adored; Erica Lauren Frost (Shawn), Kaitlyn Elizabeth Johnson (Ethan), Elisha Sue Roettele, Diamond Tincher (deceased), and Brandon Lee Tincher, along with five great grand children and counting. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Anne Murphy, two brothers-in-law, Charles Carraway (Sandy), and Mitch Carraway, as well as too many nieces, nephews and extended family members to mention by name.



A master carpenter, Nelson enjoyed playing the guitar, playing poker with family, cooking, and watching his beloved Jaguars play on Sundays in the fall. He was always quick to tell a joke and never met a stranger. He will be missed and he will always be loved. Immediate family will gather in the coming weeks to celebrate his life.



