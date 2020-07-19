1/1
Newt Moore
1935 - 2020
Commander William Newton Moore, USN, Retired, 84, of Pompano Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on 30 June. Born 24 September 1935 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to Andrew Newton Moore and Verna Davenport Moore, he graduated from Hopkinsville High School as Salutatorian of the Class of 1953. After one year at Vanderbilt University he received an appointment to the U. S. Naval Academy, graduating in 1958. He earned an MS in Physics from the U. S. Naval Postgraduate School in 1965 and an MS in Information Systems from George Mason University in 1993.

He retired from the Navy in 1978 and continued to support various Department of Defense commands as a private contractor. He retired in 2005. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nona Johnson Jordan, with whom he traveled to every continent and over 70 countries. William is survived by two former spouses; four children, Katherine McCormick (Bill), Teresa Moore, John Moore (Paula), and Paul Moore (Wendi); two stepdaughters, Kristin Collins and Jennifer Jordan-Grote (Joanna); and twelve grandchildren. His sister Ann Moore Hancock (Artemus) pre-deceased him this year. Services and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Fund, or to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 19, 2020.
