Nicholas "Nick" Adam LoCascio, 42, passed away June 17, 2020. He was born February 24, 1978 in Norfolk, VA.
Raised in Suffolk, Nick attended Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and graduated from Lakeland High School. He was employed by W.F. Magann Corporation. Nick started playing the guitar and riding a skateboard at an early age. Both passions he carried into adulthood. He also was an enthusiastic motorcyclist and avid fisherman. He was a beloved son, devoted father, and loyal friend.
He is survived by his parents, Anna and Theodore John LoCascio, Jr.; daughters, Sophia and Alex; brother, Theodore John LoCascio, III (Moira); and nephews, Keane and Gabe. He will also be fondly remembered by his extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will privately celebrate his life. Memorial donations in memory of Nick may be made to a charity of choice. Condolences can be offered at rwbakerfh.com.
Raised in Suffolk, Nick attended Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and graduated from Lakeland High School. He was employed by W.F. Magann Corporation. Nick started playing the guitar and riding a skateboard at an early age. Both passions he carried into adulthood. He also was an enthusiastic motorcyclist and avid fisherman. He was a beloved son, devoted father, and loyal friend.
He is survived by his parents, Anna and Theodore John LoCascio, Jr.; daughters, Sophia and Alex; brother, Theodore John LoCascio, III (Moira); and nephews, Keane and Gabe. He will also be fondly remembered by his extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will privately celebrate his life. Memorial donations in memory of Nick may be made to a charity of choice. Condolences can be offered at rwbakerfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 23, 2020.