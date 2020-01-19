Home

Nicholas E. Daniel

Nicholas E. Daniel Obituary
Nicholas (Nick) Ernest Daniel, 38, of Newport News, VA, passed away on January 13, 2020. Loving husband of Nicole M. Daniel. Father of Josef Noble and second father to Jorgia Marie. Preceded in death by "Dan" and Rita Daniel and cousin Matt Millsaps. Mourned by Kathleen and Alan Brannen, Ashley Wallace, Brian Wallace, Marley (Charlie) Gentry, Patty Wagner and other family members and friends. There will be a private family celebration of life.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
