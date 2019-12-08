|
Nicholas J. Durney, 72, passed away on December 2, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. Nick was born in Pensacola, FL on August 26, 1947. He is survived by his wife, Penny Durney, daughter, Kim Durney, son, Nick Durney Jr, grandaughter, Ilana Durney and mother, Betty Durney, brothers Mike and Gary Durney, and long-lost sister Suzanne.
Nick, or Uncle Nick as a lot of people called him was in the car business for 47 years. He was passionate about his business and was one of the best dealers in the industry. Many people came to Nick for advice and guidance and he loved helping people along the way. Nick was an avid fisherman and was his happiest when he was on the water. He loved everything about the sport, including all his many dear friends he met while doing what he loved most. Nick never missed a season chasing a Drum blitz off the point in Hatteras, or any of the piers in NC. If he wasn't fishing for Drum, he would be on a boat in the Keys, trying to catch the next grand slam. In the most recent years, when Nick couldn't fish, he worked on his other life's passion hot rods. He was able to custom build a 1932 model A, chop top and enjoyed frequenting car shows. If he wasn't working, fishing or looking at hot rods, you could find him carving. He loved carving animals. He was a dog lover and was always trying to bring home the next rescue.
Nick was a true rebel at heart, he always did things his own way and never had a problem telling you how it was. He had a loud bark but was a soft soul at heart.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019