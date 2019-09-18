|
|
Nicholas "Nick" J. Annase 93, passed away at home on September 13. Nick was born in Norwalk, CT to the late Joseph and Mary Joan "Jennie" Annase. He resided in Norfolk, VA for the past 55 years. Nick was blessed with 5 daughters: Mary Bell, Ann Norris (James), JoAnn Oden (Jerry-D), Janis Reightler (James) and Susan Vernon. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anne "Nancy", brother John Annase (Jean-D) of Palm City, FL and sister Marie Cicala (Ralph-D) of Stuart, FL. Nick was predeceased by his sister Anna Tasco (Jerry) and sister in law Dorothy Hodges (Jack-D). He has 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Nick was greatly loved by all his family and friends and he will be deeply missed.
Nick attended Norwalk High School. He entered the Navy in 1943 and was in the gun turret of the battleship USS NEW JERSEY during WWII. Nick proudly served in the United States Navy for 32 years. He was stationed in Newport, RI, the Navy School of Music in Washington, DC and the School of Music at Little Creek Amphibious Base in Norfolk, VA, where he was a senior instructor and Master Chief Musician. Nick enjoyed playing golf at Eagle Haven Golf Course, where he had a hole-in-one. He also loved playing on weekends with fellow musicians in the band, the Society of Seven. Following his retirement from the Navy, Nick taught private lessons and worked at Boykins music store. He had a great appreciation for the high school band directors that he encountered, and he was so proud of all the students that he taught. He loved hearing of their accomplishments.
Nick was a devout Catholic. He was a member of St. Pius X Church, Eagle Haven Golf Course, the Chesapeake Athletic Club, the Retired Musicians Association, the Fleet Reserve Association, and the Gardens Civic League.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Church on September 21 at 11:00 am. There will be a reception immediately afterwards in the church hall (where all are invited to attend and share their memories). Nick will be laid to rest at a future time at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ring and Leslie who have provided continuous support and care. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518, or , 3601 Eisenhower Avenue #450, Alexandria, VA 22304 in Nicholas's name.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019