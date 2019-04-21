MSG Nicholas Sheperty, 36, passed away Wednesday, April 17 2019 in Suffolk, Virginia surrounded by his loving family and friends. Nick was born January 28, 1983 to George and Mona Sheperty in Lynchburg, Virginia. He was student at the University of Maryland.MSG Sheperty was a member of the elite Green Berets and served as a Senior Weapons Sergeant with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He joined the West Virginia Army National Guard in 2010. Prior to his service with the West Virginia National Guard, he served with the Marine Corps Special Operations Command. He enlisted into the United States military in 2002 and served multiple tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He was an experienced military free fall jumpmaster with over 200 high-altitude jumps. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with â€œVâ€ Device, Navy/Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon, and NATO medal among numerous other awards and decorations. Nick was resolute and master of his craft as a Special Forces Weapons Sergeant. His ability to meet challenging tasks was always met with his whimsical charm which Nick will forever be remembered.Nick was predeceased by his father George. Left to cherish his memory are his mother Mona; girlfriend Anna; brother Joseph; sister Gretchen and sister-in-law Becca to include thousands of others that Nick touched. He was a resident of Baltimore City, Maryland, and native Virginian.A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm and service at 6:00pm on Wednesday, April 24 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to send donations to www.tmcfunding.com to make contributions to a charitable organization to be named in Nickâ€™s honor. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary