Nick as everyone knew him, was the son of Leo and Athena Michael. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 54 years, Patsy (Napier) Michaels, brother Stephen Michaels, sister Rene Michaels, daughter Charlotte M. Bailey (Carrie), son Stephan Michaels (Kate) as well as his four grandchildren, Kayla Michaels Old (William), Ellie, Athena, and Liam Michaels, two special god children, Hugh Koontz and Joey Michaels, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and family members.
In 1943 at the age of two Nick moved to Virginia Beach. Growing up in the Old Beach neighborhood of 24th Street, his charismatic personality and easy smile quickly gained him popularity within the beach community. As a young man, Nick was an avid surfer and a Lifeguard for the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service and he proudly served in the Virginia Army National Guard from 1964 - 1970 earning the distinction of a SPC 4. Nick attended Virginia Beach High School, Frederick Military Academy, and Frederick College.
Working summers on the beach and any position his father put him in at The Excellent Restaurant, Nick learned the ways of the restaurant industry. After several years and a few self-owned businesses, he eventually came back to the family business at the King of the Sea to assist his father when he became ill. He was later joined by his brother Stephen and together they owned and operated the restaurant for over 30 years. The restaurant business was much different 25 years ago on Atlantic Avenue, there were only a handful of establishments. Nick would often proudly boast of how they fed close to a 1000 people in one day which was quite the feat back then! Nick's strong work ethic and integrity was instilled in the many that worked with him.
In 1965 Nick met the love of his life, Patsy and it was truly love at first sight. After nearly 54 years of marriage he still fondly referred to her as his beautiful bride. He often left Patsy little love notes sometimes referring to her as "his sweet thing" or "Snip"! Their loving marriage has been a shining beacon for others to follow. They were the example of the perfect marriage. They loved to dance together and had their own version of the shag!
In addition to their many adventures and travels, together they owned and operated many businesses from The Captain's Table at The Schooner on 2nd Street in 1975 to World Wide Mini Golf on 25th and Pacific as well as several establishments up and down the oceanfront. Nick's presence was felt all along Atlantic Avenue and he remained a well-respected oceanfront businessman. Retiring from the restaurant business in 1997, he served on numerous committees and was a founding member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Virginia Beach where he served on the Parrish Council. Nick was always very proud of his Greek heritage. Upon retirement, he began his love/hate relationship with golf where he made many new friends while serving as a marshal at Red Wing Golf Course.
Nothing made Nick happier than spending time with Patsy and friends. Nick could often be found holding court at Tempt during his and Patsy's standing Friday date night where Nick would always laugh and tell everyone it was Patsy's night to treat! Family was always forefront in his mind and everything he did in life he did for his family. Almost every Saturday and Sunday you could find Nick and Patsy under the umbrella on the beach in "their" spot surrounded by much loved family and friends. Nick never met a stranger and his generosity was unsurpassed. He was known for his quick wit and the occasional inappropriate joke! He never ceased to bring smiles and laughter to all who knew and loved him. He put others first, literally all the way until the end, that was our Nick, our Dad.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 621 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach at 11:30 on Monday December 2nd.
The Altmeyer Funeral Home-Maestas Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com. Memorial gifts, In lieu of flowers, may be expressed to benefit The Virginia Beach Rescue Squad VBVRS.org (mailing address:740 Virginia Beach Blvd Virginia Beach VA 23451) or The Virginia Beach Youth Service Club at VBSYC.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019