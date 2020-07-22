Nicole Christine Baucom was born on January 21, 1984 in Norfolk, VA. She passed away on July 12, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. We are all saddened she was taken away from us very unexpectedly. She was only 36 years old. She is now with her mother Jacqueline Wray in heaven.Nicole was a loving wife to Joseph and devoted mother to three beautiful children, Pierce 6 years old, Paige 11 years old, and Aidan 13 years old. Her family and children were the love of her life.Nicole Baucom was a graduate of Kellam High School and was on the cheerleading squad. All her years of cheering was well worth it because she was always cheering her children on through their daily lives and at their sporting events. Nicole was a bright light to not only her family but to everyone who knew her. Every day she woke up with a beautiful smile looking forward to being with her kids and living life to the fullest. She loved spending time at the beach and pool with her family. She always put others before herself. She will be missed by all her family and friends. We love you so very much Nicole!Nicole Baucom has left behind her husband, Joseph Baucom, children, Aidan, Paige and Pierce, father and stepmother, Mark and Renee Grauberger, sister and husband Brittany and Spencer Guy, stepsister Ariel, grandparents Herman and Reba Grauberger, uncles Phillip and Michael Grauberger, in-laws, Rick and Dedie Baucom, brother-in-law and his wife Ricky Baucom and Theresa, a niece and three nephews.A celebration of Nicole's life will be at a future date that is undetermined due to Covid-19. We will post on her Facebook page an update when all is safe for her family and friends to attend.