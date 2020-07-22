1/1
Nicole Christine Baucom
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicole Christine Baucom was born on January 21, 1984 in Norfolk, VA. She passed away on July 12, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. We are all saddened she was taken away from us very unexpectedly. She was only 36 years old. She is now with her mother Jacqueline Wray in heaven.

Nicole was a loving wife to Joseph and devoted mother to three beautiful children, Pierce 6 years old, Paige 11 years old, and Aidan 13 years old. Her family and children were the love of her life.

Nicole Baucom was a graduate of Kellam High School and was on the cheerleading squad. All her years of cheering was well worth it because she was always cheering her children on through their daily lives and at their sporting events. Nicole was a bright light to not only her family but to everyone who knew her. Every day she woke up with a beautiful smile looking forward to being with her kids and living life to the fullest. She loved spending time at the beach and pool with her family. She always put others before herself. She will be missed by all her family and friends. We love you so very much Nicole!

Nicole Baucom has left behind her husband, Joseph Baucom, children, Aidan, Paige and Pierce, father and stepmother, Mark and Renee Grauberger, sister and husband Brittany and Spencer Guy, stepsister Ariel, grandparents Herman and Reba Grauberger, uncles Phillip and Michael Grauberger, in-laws, Rick and Dedie Baucom, brother-in-law and his wife Ricky Baucom and Theresa, a niece and three nephews.

A celebration of Nicole's life will be at a future date that is undetermined due to Covid-19. We will post on her Facebook page an update when all is safe for her family and friends to attend.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 23, 2020
Nicole, you will be missed so much by so many; but none more than Joey, Aiden, Paige and Pierce; but also none will show your love and devotion more than them. The pain and grief will not go away; but the memories you have left will live on forever by so many.
Jerry and Cindy McCracken
Family
July 23, 2020
Nicole and I met in high school and then reconnected with our girls played softball at SCAA. When it was our team’s turn to do concessions, her and I would always sign up together. We shared so many laughs and stories. She would pick up my daughter to go to practice if my other kids needed to be somewhere at the same time. I’m going to miss sitting at the ballfield watching out kids play and do what they love. I’m going to miss all the stories we told each other and most of all, I’m going to miss her smile. You are forever in our hearts Nicole.
Jessica Burkett
Friend
July 23, 2020
I was blessed to have know Nicole briefly at our daughters softball league. She was sweet and kind to me and my family. She stayed late one time to help my husband in concessions, I thought that was so nice and caring! I’m so sorry to hear this news. My love and condolences to her family.
Kara Collot
Friend
July 22, 2020
Nicole and I met working at Charlie's seafood. We were both 18 and became friends. Nicole and I shared some of the best years of our lives together! Before kids, careers, just 2 crazy girls going out for happy hour, karaoke, beach, concerts, boys, pool at Jackie's! We lived together and until I moved to florida about 10 years ago saw each other consistently. I remember when she met joe, became pregnant, she was there for me when my dad died, and then I was there for her when Jackie died. Since I moved, I'm so lucky to have remained in touch with her and still close. We video chatted about a month ago and I'm so happy that we had the chance to laugh together again before this awful thing has happened. Nicole was my oldest friend that I still keep in touch with. My heart hurts, but my heart really hurts for joe, the kids, and brittany. I hope this message brings the family some happiness and find memories of my dear friend. This photo was I think the first one we took together, of many!!!
Kimberly Shepard
Friend
July 22, 2020
Nicole may you rest in peace. Your love, smile, graciousness, will continue thru your husband Joey, and children Aiden, Paige and Pierce. Your memories will fill our days with love and laughter.
Sissy and John VanderHeiden
Family
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Bobby Baucom Jr
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved