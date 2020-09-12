Nicole Self, was called home on Wednesday, 9/9/2020. At 25 years young she left wonderful memories, which included growing up and graduating from College with a Degree in Culinary Arts.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving parents, Kevin and Gwen Self; siblings, Shajuana Vaughan, Lemuel Vaughan, Deitrich Vaughan; and a host of nieces & nephews of Va Beach, VA. A Celebration of life will be held 12noon, Tues. ,9/15/2020, with a viewing 4-6pm, Mon., both at Beach Funeral Services, 4456 Bonney Road, Va Beach, VA. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Gone but never forgotten.