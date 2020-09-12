1/1
Nicole Renee Self
Nicole Self, was called home on Wednesday, 9/9/2020. At 25 years young she left wonderful memories, which included growing up and graduating from College with a Degree in Culinary Arts.

She leaves to cherish her memories her loving parents, Kevin and Gwen Self; siblings, Shajuana Vaughan, Lemuel Vaughan, Deitrich Vaughan; and a host of nieces & nephews of Va Beach, VA. A Celebration of life will be held 12noon, Tues. ,9/15/2020, with a viewing 4-6pm, Mon., both at Beach Funeral Services, 4456 Bonney Road, Va Beach, VA. www.beachfuneralservices.com Gone but never forgotten.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
