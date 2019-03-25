Franklin - Mrs. Nina Bell Daniels Steinbach peacefully passed away at home on 22 March 2019 after a long and fruitful life. Born 11 November 1919 in Stonewall, North Carolina to Francis Marion & Iris Mattie Daniels, Nina was the youngest of seven children. After completing primary school at age 17, Nina attended and graduated from cosmetology school in Norfolk, Virginia. Upon graduation she moved to Franklin, Virginia. Nina fell in love and married Fredrick J. Steinbach on 4 June 1939. Throughout the twentieth century, they made Franklin their home, having a daughter Maxine, who attended and graduated from the College of William & Mary in 1964. Nina enjoyed playing golf, bridge, gardening, landscaping, time with her friends as well as time with her immediate family in Tidewater Virginia and Eastern North Carolina. She most enjoyed her time with her daughter and three grandchildren and selflessly gave unwavering attention at every opportunity possible. Each year Nina and Fred would fill their entire summer with grandchildren at their home, either all together or each one for several weeks at a time. Evening walks in the summer on Robin Hood Road always evoked strong memories of sounds from birds and trains passing by on the nearby railroad tracks and smells of pine and the Union Camp mill. After her husbandâ€™s passing in 1997, Nina continued to give her time to friends and family. She also enjoyed visits from her great grandchildren. In September 2003, Nina left her home in Franklin after Hurricane Isabelle damaged her home of 50 years beyond her ability to repair and maintain. She made her new home with her beloved daughter, Maxine in Northern Virginia, and for the next 15 years, she was surrounded by her family and their unwavering love. Nina is preceded in death by all of her siblings and her one true love and husband of 58 years. She is survived by her only daughter, Maxine Rodgers of Reston, Virginia, three grandchildren and their spouses, Andrew & Dana Rodgers of Stafford, Virginia, Michael & Stacey Rodgers of Concord, North Carolina and Marcia Kiltz of Concord, North Carolina. Nina is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren, Kayla & husband Daniel, Nathan, Ryan & husband Duncan, Jacob R., Haley, Brenna, Zachary, Carrington, Mackenzie, Morgan, Jenna, Jacob K., and Hannah as well as three great-great-grandchildren, Madison, Ethan and Evelyn.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday March 31, 2019 at Franklin Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Qualls officiating. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to any organization that supports breast cancer research and/or Alzheimerâ€™s research in memory of Nina and her late husband. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary