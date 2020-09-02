Nina Ganey passed away peacefully from this life on August 21, 2020, in Aiken, SC, with her husband at her side. She was 90 years old. She had fought a courageous battle with COVID 19.
Nina was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in Soviet Russia and escaped to China with her parents when she was 5 years old. She married her husband, Walter, in China, and traveled the world with her Navy husband and family, living in Italy, Spain, Connecticut, California, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and finally Aiken, SC.
She was the loving matriarch of our Ganey family. She loved her family deeply. She had a good heart. In addition to being an accomplished homemaker, she was a skilled seamstress, artist, chef, and bridge player. She was a stylish woman and had good taste.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Walter F. Ganey; children Larry W. Ganey, Robert W. Ganey and Deborah A. Bodie and their spouses; grandchildren Laura, Jonathan, Andrew and Anna and their spouses; as well as five great-grandchildren.
A private service will be celebrated at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Norfolk, VA on Thursday, September 3, followed by burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
.