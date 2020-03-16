|
|
Nina L. Curling, 82, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Born in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Margaret B. Leary. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Harry Lincoln Curling, Jr. Mrs. Curling worked for over 30 years with the Chesapeake Public School System beginning her career at Great Bridge High School and ultimately retiring from Great Bridge Junior High School.
Survivors include her children, Harry L. Curling, III.(Keri), Tammy C. Dearing (Curtis); five granddaughters, Meaghan Whetsel, Lauren Barnes, Amanda Dearing, Sara Curling and Ella Curling; brother, Preston Leary and a sister, Sally Kitts.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322.
The visitation will begin with the family receiving friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 16, 2020