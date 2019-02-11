The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Nina T. Alexopoulos

Nina T. Alexopoulos Obituary
Nina Tyson Alexopoulos, 92, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Nina was born in Green County, NC to the late Johnny and Addie Tyson Brann. She was a member of the Church of God, Seventh Day. Nina was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Joseph Alexopoulos and sons, Joseph and David Alexopoulos. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Toni Olivia Metz (Clayton) of Norfolk and Bonnie A. Turner (Mike) of Chesapeake; sister, Louise Higbee of OR; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at West Lawn Cemetery in Elizabeth City, NC. The family would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice for all of their compassionate and loving care. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 11, 2019
