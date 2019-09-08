The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Berkley Ave.
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
Chesapeake, VA
Interment
Following Services
Roosevelt Memorial Park
Nita B. Wood Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Nita Elaine Burno Wood announces her passing on September 3, 2019. Nita will be lovingly remembered by her children, Claudius, Ernest, DeMarcus and Keva. Nita will also be forever remembered by her granddaughter, Malachiyah. She leaves behind her longtime best friend Veronica Smiley and a host of extended family, dear friends, valued colleagues and loved students.

Nita was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Wood, Jr.

The Celebration of Life for Nita B. Wood will be held, 11am, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake, interment will follow at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Viewing will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Ave. from 1 to 8pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019
