On November 22, 2019, Nobuko Perrigo nee Kawashima, peacefully left us to meet her heavenly Father. She is survived by her husband, John and her daughter Carrol. She is predeceased by her daughter, Judy Callahan. In addition to her husband and daughter, Nobuko will be greatly missed by her sister, Shigeko Sumikura; her granddaughter, Tiffany Bullard; and three great grandsons, Andrew, Riley and Matthew.
Nobuko was born on April 25, 1936, in Tokyo, Japan. In 1965, she arrived in the United States and embraced her new home while maintaining the customs and traditions of her Japanese heritage, sharing them with her daughters. She was a faithful Navy wife, supporting her family in their many duty stations such as Guam, Illinois, California, Washington and finally settling in Virginia Beach. Nobuko worked for many years at Sears at Pembroke and later employed her talents as a seamstress alongside some of her closest friends. She also devoted time to her church.
The family would like to thank Freedom Baptist Church for all of their kindness and support.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Freedom Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Virginia. Charitable contributions can be made to the in the name of Judy Callahan. Graham Funeral Home, Chesapeake will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019