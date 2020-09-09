Noel Crawford Lovelace passed September 6, 2020 at his home. He was born to Marc and Midge Lovelace on September 7, 1948, in Raleigh, NC. He is survived by his wife Marion Anne Williams Lovelace, son Marc, daughter-in-law Rachel, and granddaughter Morgan Anne; his sister Lynn Fenderson, nieces, and nephews. In his extensive musical career, Noel served as a professor, choral and orchestra conductor, composer, and church musician.
Due to Covid a memorial service will be conducted at a later date in Wake Forest, NC.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Providence United Methodist Church, 3109 Providence Road, Suffolk, VA 23434, to be used toward maintenance of musical instruments.
Condolences may be registered at www.RWBakerFH.com