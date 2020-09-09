1/
Noel Crawford Lovelace
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noel Crawford Lovelace passed September 6, 2020 at his home. He was born to Marc and Midge Lovelace on September 7, 1948, in Raleigh, NC. He is survived by his wife Marion Anne Williams Lovelace, son Marc, daughter-in-law Rachel, and granddaughter Morgan Anne; his sister Lynn Fenderson, nieces, and nephews. In his extensive musical career, Noel served as a professor, choral and orchestra conductor, composer, and church musician.

Due to Covid a memorial service will be conducted at a later date in Wake Forest, NC.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Providence United Methodist Church, 3109 Providence Road, Suffolk, VA 23434, to be used toward maintenance of musical instruments.

Condolences may be registered at www.RWBakerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved