Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Baylake United Methodist Church
Noel Walker Faison Sr.


1953 - 2019
Noel Walker Faison Sr. Obituary
VIRGINIA BEACH - Husband of Nila Donn, father of Abby Balderson (Trente), Walker Faison, and grandfather of Max and Maggie Balderson.

Noel's death on December 10, 2019, was unexpected. He suffered from a rare heart ailment requiring surgery. A valiant effort was not able to save a man well known and loved by many.

Born December 24, 1953, he was the son of Charles Gee and Elizabeth Faison. He was the youngest of six siblings, Anna Bland Fisher (Larry) both deceased, Betty Beasley (John, deceased), Jimmy (Barbara), Bobby (Natalie), Gee (Celeste) Faison, and a gaggle of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Noel was an athlete who thrived on competition on any field of endeavor. He made many friends in softball, golf, and wrestling, specifically The Great Neck and Cox teams. He earned his living as an all-around carpenter and builder. He was employed as a construction supervisor when he died. He loved to laugh and cook seafood. Like all Faisons he had a special affinity for Chesapeake Beach and the surrounding area. Of late, he took special pleasure spending time with Nila, Max and Maggie.

A celebration of his life will take place at Baylake United Methodist Church Friday, December 13th at 12 noon. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019
