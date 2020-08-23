Virginia Beach - Noella Ann Stewart, 83, daughter of the late Julia and Bennie Knight of Thibodaux, LA, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 18, 2020.She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Howard R. Stewart. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son Robin and daughter-in-law, Kyle of Virginia Beach, VA; a sister, Deanna Dufrene and brother, Godfrey Knight, of Louisiana; two step-grandchildren, Kelsey and Alex McGraw and numerous nieces and nephews.Noella was a devoted Catholic and avid churchgoer at Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Oceana Naval Base and attended prayer groups with many of her friends weekly, along with adoration at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.She was a loving, caring Navy wife and mom and worked at Lynnhaven Middle School until she retired. She loved to bowl but could be found weekly with her husband as secretary of the Friday night league "Screwballs". She loved to watch and support her son who bowled in the league. She was a self-taught artist and loved her "sweets", especially chocolate ice cream and lollipops. She was a kind, loving and compassionate person who would not hesitate to help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed.Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Chesapeake Place for their caring and compassion in the four years Noella stayed there.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at: